Aggravated burglary in east Belfast ‘not an isolated incident’

Two masked men armed with a machete and a knife forced their way into an older couple’s home in east Belfast before making off with a mobile phone.

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary at a house in Picardy Avenue, off the Cregagh Road, on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 10am two masked men armed with a machete and a knife entered the home via the front door.

The pair threatened the occupants, an older couple, with the weapons and demanded money. One of the males searched upstairs in the property before both fled with a mobile phone.

The intruders are described as in their 20s, wearing ‘work trousers’ and sweatshirts with the hoods up. Both spoke with ‘local’ accents.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 772 08/02/20.

Robin Newton East Belfast DUP MLA described the armed robbery as “a scandalous act carried out by callous and cowardly thugs who care nothing for their victims”.

He said: “That young men armed with large knives forced their way into the victims home searching for money and valuables will send a wave of fear across the local community.

“This is not an isolated incident in the district. It is fortunate this couple were not seriously injured. However, if these thugs are not caught it is likely they will seek out other opportunities to commit violent crimes. Anyone who is prepared to carry a knife and make threats is dangerous.

“I would appeal to the PSNI to increase their presence in the area and also ask the public to help the police by using the police 101 number.”