One probationer PSNI officer was suspended and another “repositioned” after the officers were directed to stop and investigate a commemoration outside Sean Graham’s bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in Belfast in February.

A survivor of the 1992 UDA/UFF gun attack that claimed five lives was arrested and later released following an outcry from nationalist representatives.

On Wednesday the Public Prosecution Service announced that it would not prosecute either of the PSNI officers for their conduct.

Police arrested a victim of a Troubles shooting after officers moved to break up an anniversary event of a UDA shooting on the Ormeau Road in February. Photo: Pacemaker.

However it has now emerged that the PSNI has still not completed its investigation into the list of offences a more senior officer directed the two officers to stop and investigate.

In February the PSNI said potential offences during the incident included disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, breach of covid regulations and the question of how a police officer came to suffer an injury to the face.

Asked if anyone has been questioned about these suspected offences, the PSNI responded: “The police investigation remains ongoing and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

However, the PPS has confirmed that it has still not received a file from the PSNI about the original suspected offences the two officers were investigating.

The DUP’s policing spokesman Trevor Clarke MLA said: “The fact the police investigation into alleged wrongdoing - including assault of a police officer - still hasn’t been completed stands in stark contrast to the relentless pursuit of two young officers who have had their names dragged through the mud and still face the prospect of disciplinary proceedings.

“It is certainly alarming how quick they were to get a file to the PPS with regards to their own officers in comparison. This officer was a probationer and must be under horrific pressure.

“I have to say I have the highest level of sympathy for this guy. It is entirely unfair.

“The ordeal for the suspended officer is far from over however.

“Now that the PPS has decided not to prosecute, the Police Ombudsman investigation is automatically triggered to see if the officers involved should face disciplinary action.

