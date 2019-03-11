Alcohol stolen from boats in Carrick

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of boats moored at the Marina in Carrickfergus were entered sometime on Saturday, March 9.

It was reported that four youths entered a number of boats sometime during the night and a number of bottles of alcohol were stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Boat owners can you ensure that your boats are secure and that any items of value or any belongings are hidden and kept out of view.

“Don’t give anyone any temptation to do a quick smash and grab. These youths were also seen jumping from boat to boat in the dark.

“Aside from the thefts, I have to highlight the dangers of doing this. Absolute madness. Jumping from boat to boat in the dark in wet conditions. It doesn’t take a genius to work out what might happen and it will not be a pretty picture to have your body fished out and your parents to identify you to police. Wise up.”

Sergeant Black is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Larne on 101, quoting reference numbers 416 or 612 10/03/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.