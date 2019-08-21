Alec Murphy gun tribute: Police seize items from house

Detectives investigating the firing of shots over a former IRA man’s coffin in west Belfast say they have seized “a number of items” for examination.

Officers searched the home of Alec Murphy on the Falls Road after a video appeared online on Monday night – showing of the paramilitary display which took place ahead of his funeral on Monday afternoon.

Yesterday, PSNI superintendent Lorraine Dobson said: “As part of our investigation, we conducted a search in the Falls Road area as part of our inquiries.

“No arrests have been made, however, a number of items have been seized and taken away for examination.”

The online clip shows a pistol being fired, apparently in the garden of a west Belfast house, with a cheering crowd in the background.

It appeared following the funeral of the 61-year-old, who received a life sentence for his role in the murders of two Army corporals in Belfast in 1988.

Murphy’s coffin was draped in the Irish tricolour and was flanked by men wearing black berets and sunglasses as the cortege made its way to St Peter’s Cathedral.

Supt Dobson added: “It is clear from the footage, which we believe was recorded sometime over the weekend, a number of persons were present and witnessed the volley of shots being fired, and I would appeal to them, or anyone with information, to call detectives at Musgrave Street on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

All of the main parties condemned those responsible, including Sinn Fein who said: “There is no place for guns on our streets.”

The gunfire tribute was the third armed terrorist display in the area in recent months.