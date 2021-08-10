Little two year-old girl, Ali Maguire.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Both will appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.