Ali Maguire.

Ali Maguire passed away in hospital on Friday after she was admitted to hospital with a serious head injury.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.

The woman remains in custody at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody after detectives were granted a court extension earlier on Sunday for an additional 36 hours to question him.

Former First Minister and DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Arlene Foster, said: "Another tragic death in the constituency - this time a little girl.

“Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all.”

MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew expressed her sadness at the news of the death.

“The local community is in shock at the news that a two year-old child has died in an incident in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.”