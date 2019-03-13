Alice Morrow murder: 42-year-old man charged

Police have charged a 42-year-old man with the weekend murder of Belfast woman Alice Morrow.

The 53-year-old woman who was found murdered at a flat in east Belfast on Sunday night following an assault, police have said.

Ms Morrow, who had three children and three grandchildren, was discovered in the bedroom of her home in the Whincroft Way area of the Braniel estate.

A senior detective said he believed “that she may have been murdered sometime between 12 noon and 8pm” that day,

The man charged is due to appear in court in Belfast on Thursday morning (March 14).