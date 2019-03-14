Alice Morrow murder: Man, 42, charged and remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody charged with murdering a grandmother in east Belfast.

Alice Morrow’s body was discovered in her flat at Whincroft Way on the Braniel estate last Sunday.

William Stephen Hutchinson, 42, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face allegations that he murdered the 53-year-old.

Hutchinson, of Kilbroney House in the Greenway area of the city, stood head bowed during the brief hearing.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, he nodded to confirm that he understood the charge against him.

Members of the victim’s family were in attendance, remaining silent in the public gallery.

An investigating detective said he could connect Hutchinson to the alleged offence.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden put no questions to the officer.

“There is no application for bail,” the lawyer added.

With police following a number of lines of inquiry surrounding the killing, no further details were disclosed on court.

Deputy District Judge Joe Rice remanded Hutchinson in custody, to appear in court again by video-link on April 5.

Meanwhile, police have made further appeals in an attempt to help trace Ms Morrow’s last movements.

The mother-of-three and grandmother of three was last seen on CCTV at 2.52am on Sunday at Brackenvale Eurospar on the Saintfield Road.

Detectives believe she may have been murdered sometime between 12 noon and 8pm that day.