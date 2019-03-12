Alice Morrow murder probe: Detectives given extra time to quiz suspect

Detectives have been given extra time to question a 42-year-old man suspected of murdering Alice Morrow in East Belfast.

The body of 53-year-old Alice Morrow was discovered at a house in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate on Sunday night.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team say they are treating her death as murder.

They said a post mortem examination would be carried out “in due course”.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of 53 year old Alice Morrow, in East Belfast, have been granted an additional 36 hours, by a court, to question a 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder.”