All DUP MPs to must take Libya stand, says IRA victim Jonathan Ganesh

A London-based IRA victim has called on nine DUP MPs to emulate their deputy leader after he challenged the Prime Minister in the commons to secure compensation for them.

It was revealed this week that since 2016 the Government has taken £17m in tax from £12bn of assets linked to Col Gaddafi which are frozen in the UK.

Jonathan Ganesh, right, President of the Docklands Victims Association, with Libyan Ambassador to the UK his Excellency Mahmud Mohammed Nacua in London in 2011. Mr Ganesh claimed Mr Nacua gave assurances that Libya would compensate victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism. However the Libyan embassy in London declined to discuss the claims and insisted the matter of compensation has been settled.

But IRA victims and their supporters expressed deep anger at the revelation, as government has persistently opposed them trying to tap the assets for compensation.

Col Gaddafi supplied massive shipments of weapons, including Semtex, to the IRA in the 1980s, facilitating a deadly campaign of bombings across the UK.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, DUP MP Nigel Dodds pressed the Prime Minister to use the taxes for a victims’ reparation fund. Libya has already paid compensation to French, German and US victims of terror attacks it sponsored, he noted.

Speaking afterwards the North Belfast MP said: “There are £12 billion of frozen Libyan assets held in the United Kingdom and £17 million in tax has been recovered from this in three years. The Prime Minster and the government should ensure that money is used to help the victims and that the Special Representative [on victims compensation] will work closely with victims to obtain the justice they deserve.”

Speaking in response to Mr Dodds, Theresa May said the issue of compensation “is one that I have raised myself with the Libya government in the past”.

She added: “I will certainly ensure that the special representative is able to make every effort to ensure that the victims get that to which they are entitled and that he does work with the victims in doing that.

It is important that their voice is an absolutely crucial part of this.”

But Jonathan Ganesh, who still suffers serious injuries from the IRA’s 1996 Canary Wharf bomb, said the nine other DUP MPs - who effectively prop up the Tory government - must now take the same stand.

“Words or rhetoric from the Prime Minister are great but we need to see action on the front line, we need to resolve this,” he said. “The DUP can put pressure on government because they are in government with the Tories.

“Congratulations to Nigel Dodds - one of my heroes - for raising this matter with the Prime Minister. Now I would like to see the rest of the DUP MPs make a similar principled stand.”

UUP peer Lord Empey said many observers “have always believed that there was something fishy” about how London deals with the issue, as Libya paid compensation to its US, French and German victims long ago.

He asked if Prime Minister Tony Blair did a deal with Gaddafi to “let him off the hook” when the two met in Libya in 2007.

Lady Sylvia Hermon MP said that since the NI Affairs Select Committee’s former Chairman, Andrew Murrison, is now Minister for the Middle East at the Foreign Office, he is “ideally placed” to return to the committee to explain why the government has not helped the victims.