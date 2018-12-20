All four tyres slashed during overnight incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a car was damaged in the Hillview Park area of Glengormley.

Constable Simpson said: “At approximately 10.15am on December 17 the owner of this vehicle discovered that all four tyres of her car had been slashed overnight.

PSNI

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage to contact Police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting CC2018121701194.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”