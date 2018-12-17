'All queers out' daubed on N.I. flat front-door

Police have described homophobic graffiti daubed on the door of a flat in Northern Ireland as "nasty, upsetting and frightening".

The incident occurred in the Rathgill area of Bangor at the weekend.

Graffiti daubed on the door of a residential property in Northern Ireland at the weekend. (Photo: PSNI)

"This was the nasty message recently left outside a flat," said the PSNI.

"Obviously this is very upsetting and frightening for the resident.

"Police have a zero tolerance attitude to hate crime and hate incidents just like this."

The PSNI added: "If you know anything about this, or witnessed it, we want to hear from you. Please contact Ards Police on our non-emergency number 101. Serial for this is 996 of 16/12/2018.