Alleged animal neglect in Larne being investigated

Police have seized a number of items including a BB gun after responding to a report of alleged animal neglect at a property in Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of animal neglect at a property in the Killyglen Road area of Larne on Tuesday, July 16.

“A number of items were seized including a BB gun and were taken away for examination.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed it is carrying out an investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council is currently investigating alleged offences under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

“As this investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”