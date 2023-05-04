Alleged gunman accused of Liam Christie killing in Antrim has suffered a stroke, court told

Flowers at the scene of the murder of Liam Christie who was shot up to four times at close range in Antrim.

Ballymena Magistrates Court also heard that having spent several weeks in hospital, 43-year-old Paul Patterson is now back in prison but continues to suffer “significant mobility and cognitive” problems.

Despite that, Det. Const. Walker said police still had objections to the alleged killer being freed on bail but Dep. District Judge Jonathan Connolly ruled that given his health difficulties, Patterson should be granted bail with a package of conditions.

While he granted bail, Patterson will not be freed as a prosecuting lawyer told the court the PPS would be appealing the judges decision so the case will now go before the High Court for adjudication.

Antrim men Jonathan Armstrong (44), from Hawkswood Terrace and Patterson from Whinburn Close are both in custody accused of the murder of Liam Christie on 20 October last year and possessing two 9 mm handguns and ammunition with intent to endanger life on the same date.

Father-of-three Mr Christie, 43, was shot eight times at close range as he lay asleep in bed in his home in the Craighill area of Antrim in a murder described as a “brutal execution.”

The court has previously heard that Mr Christie was shot with two different guns, twice to the head, twice in the chest, once in the face and “one under his jaw at close range where the firearm had been pushed against his jaw.”

According to the police case Patterson and Armstrong, were captured on CCTV walking from Patterson’s home, heading towards the victim’s house at around 2.30am when a local resident heard “loud bangs, like fireworks.”

In court today DC Walker said police still had concerns that Patterson was a flight risk as he “has access to significant funds to facilitate a new life outside the jurisdiction.”

She added that police also had concerns he could interfere with witnesses in the local area who had given statements and also that he could obstruct the ongoing investigation as the police have yet to locate the cars, guns or clothes allegedly used by the two gunmen.

Lodging the bail application, defence counsel Joe Brolly commented the officer’s protestations “reminds me of the Groucho Mark song - whatever it is I’m against it.”

He argued that to date, “there is zero evidence” to link Patterson to the murder or to the scene but instead, the police “theory is that” the shooting was a revenge attack over the death of Patterson’s son who died from a drug overdose.

Having lodged a medical report with the court, Mr Brolly argued it was clear that he suffered a significant stroke which had left him with cognitive and mobility problems.

While the police officer said the prison service are “equipped to deal with his needs,” DJ Connolly said he was satisfied Patterson could be granted bail but with conditions such as a curfew, tagging and having to surrender his passport.