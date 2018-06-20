Alleged head of cocaine operation must remain in custody

The alleged head of an operation to transport nearly £250,000 worth of cocaine in a taxi must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Michael Anwyl, 31, was refused bail amid claims he had directed two other men who were in the car stopped near Nutts Corner.

Police discovered four kilos of the drug inside the vehicle on November 30 last year. Two people travelling in the taxi were arrested.

Anwyl, of Irwin Avenue in Limavady, was not with them at the time, but prosecutors claim he played a central role in the plot.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire told the court: “Police say this applicant is the head of this operation.”

The consignment of cocaine seized has an estimated street value of between £160,000 to £240,000.

Anwyl faces charges of possessing Class A drugs, and conspiring to supply the cocaine.

Mr Justice Maguire pointed out that the other defendants have named Anwyl as being “the main man, the person in charge of the distribution of the cocaine in question”.