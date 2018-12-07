Alleged rapist ‘waited for victim for up to an hour’

A 19-year-old man allegedly raped a woman in Belfast city centre within minutes of meeting her, a court heard.

Police claimed Marko Dolhir – who has been in the UK for two years – pulled her into an alley at Little May Street.

Dolhir, an Iranian national with an address at Sandringham Drive in Leeds, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault over the incident on November 25.

He denies the allegations, telling police any contact was consensual.

Opposing bail, a detective claimed there were risks he could leave the jurisdiction or commit further offences.

She told the court Dolhir had allegedly been in the area for up to an hour, waiting for a “vulnerable” female.

Within two minutes of meeting the woman he pulled her into an alleyway where the alleged offences were committed, according to police.

The court heard CCTV was used to identify him.

Mr Blaney stressed his client answered all queries during three days of police questioning, giving “a full account which, in essence, amounted to a consent defence”.

But the detective insisted Dolhir only made that case after DNA evidence was put to him. Bail was refused due to the potential risk of re-offending. He is to appear by video-link in four weeks time.