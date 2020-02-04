Alleged victim of paedophile priest sues church and school

A man allegedly targeted by a paedophile priest while a pupil at a Co Down school has attempted suicide four times, the High Court has heard.

His lawyers claimed that his condition is deteriorating due to the strain of taking legal action over sexual and physical abuse perpetrated by the late Fr Malachy Finegan at St Colman’s College, Newry.

A judge agreed to prioritise the man’s civil action for a trial hearing in June after being told of his mental health problems.

Now in his 60s, the man is suing the Diocese of Dromore, the trustees and board of Governors at St Colman’s, and the Department of Education.

He alleges a breach in the duty of care owed to him while a pupil at the college.

The plaintiff boarded at St Colman’s during the 1960s, a period when Finegan worked there as a teacher.

He was allegedly targeted and groomed by the priest for a sexually, physically and emotionally abusive relationship, according to his case.

The alleged abuse lasted for up to five years.

Finegan, who went on to serve as the school’s president, died in 2002.

He was never prosecuted for sexual abuse or questioned by police about the claims made against him.

In 2018 it emerged that the Diocese of Dromore had settled a claim made by another of the priest’s alleged victims.

At that stage the board of governors at St Colman’s condemned the physical, sexual and emotional abuse inflicted by Finegan while working there.

The priest’s image was also removed from the school’s photographs.

Later that year Dr John McAreavey stood down from his post as bishop of Dromore amid controversy for celebrating Mass alongside Finegan and officiating at his funeral.

In court today barrister Kevin Morgan urged Mr Justice Maguire to prioritise his client’s legal action for the alleged abuse.

Counsel said the man’s already poor health has deteriorated further, with four suicide attempts made in recent years.

His family are now concerned about the strain that the litigation is putting him under.

A regime of medicine involves tablets being delivered to him daily because of the risk of overdose.

Following submissions the judge listed the case for hearing, citing the circumstances outlined to him.

Outside court the plaintiff’s solicitor expressed relief at the priority being given to the action.

Claire McKeegan, who represents up to 20 of those allegedly targeted by Finegan, said: “For our client, who is in frail health, deeply traumatised and requires closure, this is the only justice avenue that is open to him.

“Finegan is dead and due to the failures of the church to expose him to the civil authorities he managed to escape justice.

“Despite 33 victims having come forward, never have the crimes of Malachy Finegan been examined by a court.”