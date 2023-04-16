Alliance councillor assaulted by two men while canvassing in east Belfast

Cllr Long said he was confronted by two men while he was calling at doors in Carncaver Road on the edge of the Clonduff estate, close to the Knock dual carriageway, on Thursday.

He said the pair blocked his path and told him to leave the area before the assault occurred.

"In my 22 years as an elected representative for this area, I have never been faced with this level of intimidation,” he said.

Alliance councillor Michael Long

"As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process.

“I loathe that I had to leave the street however, I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor. This event will not deter me.”

