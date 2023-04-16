News you can trust since 1737
Alliance councillor assaulted by two men while canvassing in east Belfast

Alliance councillor Michael Long has contacted the PSNI after he was “verbally and physically assaulted” while canvassing in east Belfast.

By Mark Rainey
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Cllr Long said he was confronted by two men while he was calling at doors in Carncaver Road on the edge of the Clonduff estate, close to the Knock dual carriageway, on Thursday.

He said the pair blocked his path and told him to leave the area before the assault occurred.

"In my 22 years as an elected representative for this area, I have never been faced with this level of intimidation,” he said.

Alliance councillor Michael LongAlliance councillor Michael Long
"As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process.

“I loathe that I had to leave the street however, I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor. This event will not deter me.”

Cllr Long added: “The incident has been reported to the PSNI and I’d like to thank them for their assistance. These thugs will not deter us from representing every section of our community and we will continue fighting for a shared future.”