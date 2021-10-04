The Alliance Party was speaking after the murder of Sarah Everard in London. Photo: PA Wire

Alliance Policing Board representative John Blair MLA was speaking after raising the matter in the Assembly yesterday morning.

Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Everard in London. The case has raised questions over the Metropolitan Police’s failure to stop him.

“Like so many others, I was horrified and outraged a police officer abused his position of power and authority to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard,” Mr Blair said. “There is no doubt this case has had an impact beyond just London.”

“Wayne Couzens was previously subject to three separate allegations of indecent exposure and it is unequivocally apparent there have been fundamental failings of the Met Police and the Kent Police to properly investigate those allegations and failure of the vetting system.

“It is entirely unacceptable that those who are responsible for enforcing the law and protecting the public have such reprehensible disregard for their safety.” He is pleased the PSNI have started the conversation with stakeholders on this, he said.

“Misogyny is deeply rooted into our institutions. To end it, we need to face up to it – commission research, allocate resources and deploy funding to meet the challenges presented, and establish a society where women are safe.”