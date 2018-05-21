Ambulance staff hurt in ‘serious assaults’

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has said two of its staff members required hospital treatment after “particularly serious assaults” over the weekend.

Chief executive Michael Bloomfield is calling for the “full rigour of the law” to be applied to anyone found guilty of an attack.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “This past weekend saw a number of particularly serious assaults on our staff.

“On May 19 and 20 three instances occurred, two of which involved staff requiring hospital attention.”

The spokesperson added: “In one of these, a member of our frontline staff who has given over 40 years service to the community sustained injuries to his head, arms and body when attacked outside a hospital emergency department.

“His assailant was restrained by hospital security staff until the PSNI arrived. This is now an ongoing investigation.

“However, it is not only our frontline staff who are abused. On Friday night, two EMDs and a duty control manager experienced serious and unacceptable verbal abuse over three phone calls.

“Further action may be taken in these cases.”

NIAS chief executive Mr Bloomfield said: “This is unacceptable and NIAS believe that anyone found guilty of attacks on our staff should face the full rigour of the law.

“I wish our staff who were injured in these incidents a full and speedy recovery.”

He added: “Ambulance staff work in a very challenging environment, and respond with professionalism to every call they are sent to, providing a high level of care to people at some of their most distressing and vulnerable times.”