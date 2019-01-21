American facing attempted murder charges has case further adjourned

An American man accused of attempting to murder three men while in Northern Ireland on honeymoon, has had his case further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Nicholas Keith Warner (31), an electrical engineer from Summerville in South Carolina, was excused from attending the latest hearing on January 17 as he previously had his bail varied to allow him to return home.

Warner was charged after three men, one aged in his 60s and the others in their 30s, were stabbed in a disturbance outside a bar in Ballycarry on August 11 last year.

The accused faces six charges: three of attempted murder, possessing a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

The case has been adjourned to February.