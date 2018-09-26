American Michael Monroe dies in NI road collision

Police have confirmed that 31-year-old Michael Munro from Orange, Connecticut, USA has died following a road traffic collision on the Gracehill Road in Armoy on Tuesday 25th September.

A woman in her 30’s remains in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening. The road remains closed as police conduct enquiries into the collision.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has spoken of his sadness at the news.

“For sometime now I have been raising concerns with Road Service about this junction and also another one on the same road known locally at Walkers Cross,” he said.

“The accident I understand was at the junction of the Gracehill Road and the Bregagh Road at the Clintyfinnan Cross Roads.

“This junction is used by tourist visiting the Dark Hedges and would be unfamiliar to visitors.

“Over the last few months there have been a number of serious accidents at this particular crossing and also at Walkers Cross.

“I will be asking to meet Divisional Roads Manger David Porter along with his officials and the PSNI to see what can be done to these two particular junctions safer.”

Road Service have already agreed to put in place additional signage however in light of this accident that will have to be reviewed, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and all those who have been involved in this very sad news.”