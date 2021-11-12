Murdered MP Rev Robert Bradford

Rev Robert Bradford was shot dead at his desk by IRA men posing as painters in Finaghy Community Centre where he was holding a constituency surgery on Saturday, November 14, 1981.

Caretaker Kenneth Campbell was also murdered by the gunmen.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the killings of Rev Bradford and Mr Campbell were a reminder of the fascist nature of the IRA.

He said: “These were brutal murders that still managed to shock a Northern Ireland that had become hardened by 12 years of terrorist violence.

“The true fascist nature of the IRA was laid bare for the world to see as a democratically elected MP was gunned down as he met with constituents.

“Our thoughts this weekend are with the families of Rev Bradford and Mr Campbell.”

Mr Beattie said: “Forty years on their families are as entitled to truth and justice as anyone else. It should also be noted that the gun used to murder them was used later to murder Judge William Doyle and Mary Travers.

“A politician, a lawyer and a schoolteacher – all legitimate targets in the eyes of the IRA.”

Mr Beattie said it was important that the IRA’s crimes were not airbrushed from history.

He said: “Sinn Fein politicians today who are only too happy to venerate IRA murderers need to understand that we will not allow the horrific nature of their crimes to be whitewashed.”

In 2019 murdered journalist Lyra McKee wrote a book about her investigation into Rev Bradford’s murder.

