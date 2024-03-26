Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fermanagh man Ken Funston was speaking in a 40th Anniversary Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for his brother Ronnie Funston, at Muckross Parish Church at Kesh on Sunday

Aged 28, Ronnie was shot in the back by two IRA men as he sat in his tractor on his family farm at Lowery near Pettigo on 13 March 1984.

He had retired from the UDR eight years previously. The family then had to sell the farm.

UUP MP Ken Maginnis told the Commons the murder was part of a “genocide” against border Protestants.

Ronnie’s younger brother Ken told Sunday’s service that Ronnie was quiet and reserved.

"He had three loves, his family, his farm and his football,” said the former Advocacy Manager for victims group SEFF.

The day of his murder is indelibly etched on the memory of his family, he said. His mother witnessed the gunmen running away and “cheering their evil deed”.

A packed Muckross Parish church for the 40th memorial service for Ronnie Funston on Sunday 24 March 2024. Some 160 people attended.Photo: SEFF

He came home from Scotland after the murder to “a broken house” where you could “taste” the trauma

Ken noted that the present First Minister stated recently that there had been “no alternative” to the IRA bloodshed.

"Those words hurt and are divisive,” he said. “There was an alternative, and the vast majority took that alternative, which was not to kill their neighbours, and to seek out other solutions.”

Ken quoted Christ praying for forgiveness for his killers as he was dying on the cross.

“He was asking God to forgive their sin, as they were deceived and did not understand what they were doing,” he said.

“There are too many out there who are not seeking forgiveness and still trying to justify what they did. It makes it difficult for any of us to reach out and forgive them of their sins.”

Rev Charlie Eames gave three reasons why it was still important to hold such memorial services.

"The first reason that we should do this is to ensure that the sacrifice of men like Ronnie – and of course women as well – is not forgotten,” he said.

"We also mark these anniversaries to ensure that the pain and sorrow caused to their families, which still has an impact on their lives no matter how many years have passed, is not overlooked or ignored."

The third reason was so that “current and future generations understand what previous generations endured in the cause of freedom”.

Rev Eames said Ronnie’s family would have wondered on his thirtieth, fortieth, fiftieth and sixtieth birthdays how his life would have turned out - but sadly they will never know.

The Christian faith has at its heart one thing above all else which is love, he added.

"When we are faced with hatred the best way to react is to show love – not easy but there are very few people who will not change when confronted with love.