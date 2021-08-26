Former Det Chief Supt Roy McComb highlighted the devastation such gangs inflict on families with drugs, killing about 150 people a year in NI.

“People have a dismissive attitude – ‘Ah well, it must be because they are all druggies’,” he said. “But each death is a brother, an uncle, an aunt. They are all family members. Ordinary people do not realise that organised crime is such a clear and immediate threat to people’s lives in NI.

Police seized £600,000 worth of cocaine at Cookstown in October.

“We don’t get angry enough about the loss of lives because of drug overdoses. About 150 people died [in NI] last year from drugs – often mixing drugs and alcohol. We don’t get angry enough that we lose more people every year to drugs than we did in the vast majority of the 30 years of the Troubles. Where is the public outcry and demand for more positive action?”

The other major area of business for such gangs in NI is human trafficking, he said. His PSNI officers uncovered a brothel in south Belfast a number of years ago which had a bedroom which was locked from the outside.

“The room was empty,” he said. “We rescued a number of girls but what was disturbing was that the door frame was scratched by fingernails on the inside to the extent that there was dried blood and the remnants of a fingernail still embedded in the wood. How desperate must you be to be clawing at the wood to get out?”

Blood taken from the door gave a DNA sample that was used to track down a Chinese woman in a London brothel two or three years later.

“Where had that person been for those years? How many times per day per week and per year had that person been forced to have sex against their will?”

Human trafficking also consists of labour exploitation in nail salons and car washes.

‘Crime as a service’ is a further business area – such as computer hacking to order, something Europol now highlights as a growth industry. Another money-spinner is illegal immigration.

And there is probably more money stolen in the UK now through banking scams than at the barrel of a gun.

By necessity all such gangs also commit money laundering crimes to sanitise their ill-gotten profits, he added.

Ben Lowry