Anonymous rape review evidence not ruled out

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has not ruled out the idea that members of the public could submit evidence anonymously to the current review of how rape cases are handled.

The News Letter has sought clarity on a number of issues about the workings of the review but has been told details are still being worked out.

The DoJ announced on April 24 that it is conducting a “review of arrangements to deliver justice in serious sexual offence cases”.

It is set to begin this month, and will report by January.

It is being led by retired judge Sir John Gillen, who will select a panel to assist him.

The review’s terms of reference say that “members of the public will be encouraged to contribute on the basis of their personal experiences”.

However, people who report sexual offences are entitled to anonymity for life under the law.

Therefore the DoJ was asked if the review is going to accept evidence which is submitted without people having to reveal who they are to the reviewers.

The DoJ was also asked who will sit on the panel, which groups will be invited to give evidence, and when the review will commence.

Its reply did not address these questions directly, but said: “The independent ‘Review of arrangements to deliver justice in serious sexual offence cases’ began with an initial meeting between Sir John Gillen and a number of victims’ groups.

“It is expected that further extensive consultation will take place with relevant parties to inform the review and an advisory panel is currently being established.

“This is an independent review and it will be for Sir John Gillen to progress the review as he considers appropriate.”

The DoJ revealed that the groups which Sir John initially met with were Victim Support, Nexus NI, Women’s Aid and the Men’s Advisory Project.

All four of these groups have already published a joint statement on April 17 about reforming the justice system.

It said “victims/survivors feel that they are talked about, not listened to” and that “media reporting and public comment can portray victims/survivors in a light which is wholly inappropriate, with inferences and judgments which shame and blame”.

The review is set to look at areas including “support for victims and witnesses”, “measures to ensure the anonymity of the complainant”, “reporting restrictions”, and “arguments for defendant anonymity”.

The review into sexual crime cases was created amid calls for changes to the justice system in the wake of the Jackson/Olding rape trial.

Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson – along with their co-defendands – were unanimously acquitted of all charges following the trial in March, but were then sacked by Ulster Rugby soon after.

To read the terms of reference for the review, click here: bit.ly/2FwAQBO

To give your views on the review process, email: DoJCJB.RSSC@justice-ni.x.gsi.gov.uk