Anonymous tip leads to recovery of stolen tractor

An anonymous tip off to an MLA’s office has led to the recovery of a stolen tractor.

The tractor had been stolen from a farmyard near Loughgall before Christmas but was recovered in south Armagh this morning (Wednesday).

Newry and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA welcomed the return of a Massey Ferguson 250 tractor which, he said, had sentimental value to the owners.

Mr Irwin who knows the owner of the tractor well said, “I am relieved that the tractor has been recovered and that it can now be returned to its rightful owner.

“As I said in previous press statements on rural theft, it is scandalous that thieves can operate with such impunity and take valuable items from our hard working farming community. The owner is delighted to see the tractor returned.”

He added, “My office received an anonymous call on Wednesday morning with information as to the whereabouts of the tractor and I thank the PSNI for their assistance in attending the scene and their work to have the tractor returned to its owner and also for the assistance of the public with important information that led to the tractor being returned.”

He concluded: “Rural crime continues to be a scourge however what is of vital importance in this case is the assistance of the public in reporting suspicious activity immediately. Information and the help of the public is key in many cases as this can ultimately lead to the net closing on the criminals and denting criminal activity.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the tractor, stolen from the Annahugh Road in Loughgall was recovered at premises in Keady.

He said: “Following the report of the theft of a red Massey Ferguson 250 tractor between 21st and 24th December, an investigation was commenced.

“As part of this investigation officers from Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with An Garda Siochana, local representatives and appealed for information on the local Facebook page.

“As a result the tractor was recovered at premises on the Castleblayney Road in Keady today (Wednesday).

“The team would like to thank all those who have provided information in relation to this incident and would continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them identify those involved in the theft to contact the Neighbourhood Team in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 648 24/12/18.”