‘Another busy weekend’ for north Belfast police after 24 arrests

Police in north Belfast say they made 24 arrests — including for burglary, assault, drink driving and drug offences — over the course of a “busy weekend”.

The post continued: “Police stopped a suspicious car which resulted in a discovery of £1000 worth of Drugs.

“A lot goes on behind the scenes and it’s nice to be able to share the results of hard work. Thanks to the work of members of the public for contacting police and assisting with Police during these incidents”