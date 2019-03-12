Another man arrested in Ian Ogle murder investigation

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 45 year old Ian Ogle in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday 27th January.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said : “We arrested the man on suspicion of murder in Belfast today.

Community worker Ian Ogle

"He is currently in custody at Musgrave Street Police Station where he is being questioned by Major Investigation Team detectives."

Det Chief Insp said he wants to "reiterate my appeal for witnesses to this horrific murder" to come forward.

"Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack." he said.

"His skull was fractured and he was savagely stabbed 11 times in the back before being left to die on the street. His family deserve justice.

A PSNI spokesman said so far 11 people have been arrested in connetion with Mr Ogle’s murder and two people have been charged with murder.

“Anyone with information that could assist my investigation is asked to please get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101 quoting reference 1303 27/1/19.”