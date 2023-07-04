News you can trust since 1737
Another three men arrested under Terrorism Act in probe into attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have today, Tuesday 4 July, arrested three men under the Terrorism Act.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read

The men are aged 45-years, 47-years and 58-years.

The men were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.

All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell vDetective Chief Inspector John Caldwell v
So far there have been 31 arrests in the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell – this number includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.