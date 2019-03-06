Another war memorial badly damaged in Republic of Ireland

A public solidarity rally will take place in Kilkenny tonight (Wednesday) to express revulsion at an attack on the city’s impressive war memorial.

The tribute to the fallen of World War One was officially unveiled last July and has been targeted on more than one occasion.

Kilkenny war memorial at night

The latest incident left the head of the carved stone soldier centrepiece badly damaged.

Marking around the damage to the face and helmet suggest a hard chisel type tool was used.

In a Facebook post, Donal Croghan of the Kilkenny Great War Committee said a rally will take place tonight at 6pm to enable local people to make their feelings known.

“Speak with your feet and let those who did this despicable act see that we care,” he said.

“Bring a battery candle light if you can. Thanks for all your kind words of support to the committee.

“Your city/Your memorial. I hope to see you there. Please share with your friends.”

The memorial wall is inscribed with the names of 822 men and five women who died during the war.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People newspaper, Councillor Joe Malone described the vandalism as “scandalous and disgraceful” and said CCTV should be installed to help protect the monument.

“It’s the second time in recent months. If they don’t get CCTV in to protect it, they might as well take it out altogether because it’s going to happen again,” he added.

In November last year a police investigation was launched after a WW1 ‘Tommy’ sculpture was attacked with paint in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

The previous month a €70,000 reinforced glass WW1 memorial was attacked and badly damaged at Ennis in Co Clare.