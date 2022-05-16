Businessman Ryan Williamson, 44, regularly preaches against homosexuality in messages he delivers across NI and the Republic of Ireland.

Police were called to investigate claims he was committing hate speech in Larne on 10 August last year. However when approached by police, he refused to stop preaching and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

His case came before Ballymena Magistrates Court yesterday, where his solicitor entered a not guilty plea. The case is adjourned until 20 May, to fix a date for a trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gospel preacher Ryan Williamson, 44, is arrested by PSNI officers for suspected disorderly behaviour after refusing to stop preaching in Larne town centre on Tuesday. He was dearrested 30 minutes later and went back to preaching.