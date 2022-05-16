Anti-gay preacher, 44, pleads not guilty

The case against an open air preacher from Loughbrickland has come before the courts for the first time since he was arrested by the PSNI in Larne.

By Philip Bradfield
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:29 pm

Businessman Ryan Williamson, 44, regularly preaches against homosexuality in messages he delivers across NI and the Republic of Ireland.

Police were called to investigate claims he was committing hate speech in Larne on 10 August last year. However when approached by police, he refused to stop preaching and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

His case came before Ballymena Magistrates Court yesterday, where his solicitor entered a not guilty plea. The case is adjourned until 20 May, to fix a date for a trial.

Gospel preacher Ryan Williamson, 44, is arrested by PSNI officers for suspected disorderly behaviour after refusing to stop preaching in Larne town centre on Tuesday. He was dearrested 30 minutes later and went back to preaching.

