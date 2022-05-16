Businessman Ryan Williamson, 44, regularly preaches against homosexuality in messages he delivers across NI and the Republic of Ireland.
Police were called to investigate claims he was committing hate speech in Larne on 10 August last year. However when approached by police, he refused to stop preaching and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.
His case came before Ballymena Magistrates Court yesterday, where his solicitor entered a not guilty plea. The case is adjourned until 20 May, to fix a date for a trial.
