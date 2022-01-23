Anti-paramilitary police squad nets £24k-worth of marijuana in Belfast search

PSNI

During what police called a “proactive policing operation”, officers searched a house in the Clonduff Drive in the Castlereagh area, seizing a quantity of “suspected cannabis”. on Saturday.

They estimated the street value to be £24,000.

Two men, aged 21 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. They are currently in police custody.

