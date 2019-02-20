Anti-social youths target bus services

Translink has said it is working with the PSNI and community representatives in a bid to “safeguard continued operation of services” in the Lagmore area of west Belfast.

The company spoke out after youths carried out a number of attacks on Metro buses over the past week.

On Tuesday night Translink was forced to curtail services in the area due to what it described as “anti-social behaviour”.

Stressing that the safety of passengers and staff is the top priority, a Translink spokesperson said: “We have shared CCTV footage of the incident with the PSNI and are working closely with the PSNI, community and elected representatives to identify the individuals involved and to safeguard continued operation of services to the area.”

Davy Thompson from trade union Unite called for an end to the “mindless violence” and urged anyone with information about those responsible to contact police.