Antrim man facing Carnlough armed robbery charges

A man accused of stealing cigarettes worth £6,289, £1,161 worth of tobacco and £1,600 in cash in an armed robbery at a Spar shop in Carnlough has had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Stephen Johnston (37), whose address was given as Firmount Drive in Antrim, is also accused of having a shotgun with intent to commit robbery. The charges relate to July 6, 2017.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, he was released on £500 bail and the case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court in mid-March.