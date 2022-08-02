Antrim sexual assault: 18-year-old arrested and remains in police custody - appeal for information

A PSNI statement reveals tat he remains in Police custody at this time.
They add that the incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 00:15 on Sunday 31st July 2022.
Detective Inspector Gallagher said: “Enquiries remain ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1770 of 31/07/22.
“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”