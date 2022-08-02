Antrim sexual assault: 18-year-old arrested and remains in police custody - appeal for information

Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault on Church Street, Antrim on July 31 have arrested a 18 year old man

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:03 am

A PSNI statement reveals tat he remains in Police custody at this time.

They add that the incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 00:15 on Sunday 31st July 2022.

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: “Enquiries remain ongoing.

Church Street Antrim - Google maps

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1770 of 31/07/22.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”