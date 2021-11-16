Appeal after burglary at home of woman in 80’s - upstairs window forced open and large sum of money and jewellery stolen

The female householder, aged in her 80s and who lives alone, was not in the house at the time of the burglary.

An upstairs window was forced open and the intruders made off with a large sum of money and the woman’s jewellery.

Detective Constable Glenn said: “We recognise the impact that this sort of despicable crime will have on this woman and the fear for other older residents in our community. There is a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website at psni.co.uk

“Our efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1513 of 15/11/21, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”