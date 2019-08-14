Appeal after car, laptop and cash stolen in morning burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at an address in the Ardmore Park area of south Belfast this morning.

Police say they received a report about the burglary at 6.55am.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said they were told that entry had been gained to the property some time overnight and "a laptop, a sum of cash and a silver Hyundai Ix35 (LXZ 3165) were taken".

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle, or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch with us," he said.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning and saw any suspicious activity including persons, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 217 of 14/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.