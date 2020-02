The PSNI has issued a witness appeal after claims a man was assaulted by up to four men in an NI town.

Police said they are dealing with a reported assault on the Friday 31st January 2020.

Witness appeal

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 6.30pm it is alleged a male was assaulted by three to four other males in the Taghnevan area of Lurgan.

"Were you in the area at this time and did you witness this assault?

"Can you help us with our enquiries. If so please call 101 and quote ref 1024 1/2/20."