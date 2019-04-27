Appeal after door is kicked in during attempted burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a house in the Breda Road area of south Belfast yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Simpson said: “It was reported that at around 7.50pm three men gained entry into the property by kicking the door. They went inside for a brief time before heading off in a silver Audi. No-one was home at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives at Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1188 of 26/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.