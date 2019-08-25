Appeal after firearm used by balaclava-clad man in city altercation

Detectives in north Belfast are appealing for information following a report of a suspected firearm incident at the Ballysillan Avenue area last night.

Detective Sergeant Paddy Conlan said: “At around 8.30pm, it was reported that an altercation took place involving a number of people in the area.

"Later in the evening at around 9.50pm, it was reported that two men on a yellow coloured scrambler arrived in the area.

"One of the men on the scrambler, who was reported to have been wearing a balaclava, is believed to have produced a suspected firearm during the incident. The males then made off from the area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2026 24/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”