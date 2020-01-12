Appeal after man confronted with knife in own home during aggravated burglary

Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Gray’s Hill area on Saturday 11th January.

A PSNI spokesman said that it was reported that a male entered through the back door of the house at around 8.30pm and confronted the male occupant with a knife.

The area around Gray's Hill in Bangor - Google maps

The occupant resisted and the male made off from the area on foot.

An iPhone was reported stolen as a result of the incident.

The male was described as being aged in his late teens, of medium build, around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a dark grey hooded top with a scarf covering his face.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who saw a male matching this description in the area or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 1544 11/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.