Appeal after NI play park set on fire - 'significant damage' caused

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack in the Seaview area of Warrenpoint last night (Sunday 29th December).

Sergeant Paul Connolly said: "We received a report that between 11.45pm and midnight there was a fire in a play park.

A play park

“As a result, significant damage was caused to the play park.

“Enquiries are continuing and we were appealing for information or any witnesses in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1 30/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”