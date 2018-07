Police are appealing for information following an assault on two men in the Mountpottinger Road area of east Belfast on Monday.

It was reported to police that shortly after 5pm, two men in their 30s were attacked by a group of males. Both victims were treated in hospital for head injuries and fractures which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, quoting 948 of 2/07/2018.