Appeal after shots fired in residential area overnight - no reports of any injuries

Detectives are investigating reports of shots being fired in the Lawnbrook Drive area of Lisburn.

The shooting is reported to have happened during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, 4th February).

Lawnbrook Drive - Google maps

A PSNI spokesman said there have been no reports of any injuries.

Detective Inspector Dan Kelly said: "We are currently conducting enquiries in the area, and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Lawnbrook Drive area, between 3am and 4am today, to call detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 539 of 04/02/20."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.