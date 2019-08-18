Appeal for dashcam footage after four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder outside NI bar

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Armoy.

Police say the 48-year-old victim was set upon outside a pub on Main Street shortly after 1am this morning (Sunday). A car was then deliberately driven up onto the footpath, striking the injured male.

It is understood a number of bystanders were also assaulted by the four suspects before they fled the area in the vehicle.

The car was subsequently located on the Coolkeeran Road, Ballymoney at around 2.20am. Police searched the area and the males were found hiding in nearby gardens and were arrested.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a vicious and violent attack and the victim has been left with some serious injuries, including some to his head and face.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have caputred footage, whether on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 115 18/08/19.”