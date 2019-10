Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Co Armagh.

The burglary happened in the Knockview Drive area of Tandragee last night (Tuesday, October 1) between 7.15pm and 9.30pm.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed two males in the area around 8.15pm - one was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and one wearing navy Adidas track bottoms and grey Adidas baseball cap.

Any information please call police on 101 quoting ref 2031 of 01/10/19