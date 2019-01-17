Appeal for mystery couple who reported woman's assault - to again contact police

Police are appealing to the man and woman who reported an assault on a woman in the earrly hours of today - to get back in touch with them.

The assault reportedly happened at Milltown Road in the Shaw’s Bridge area of south Belfast in the early hours of this morning. Now the PSNI are appealing for the reporting persons to contact them.

Shaw's Bridge in Belfast

Detective Sergeant Gary Chambers said: “We received a report of the assault at around 1.30am this morning ( Thursday 17th January ) by a man and woman who were walking a dog in the area at the time.

"In order to assist us to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident I would ask the reporting persons to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"I would like to thank them for their efforts so far but I believe they may have further information which will be of great assistance to us and I would ask that they call detectives at Strandtown on 101 quoting reference number 53 17/01/19.”