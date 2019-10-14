Appeal for vigilance after lead stolen from Larne church

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after the latest in a series of thefts of lead from churches in the Larne area.

A substantial amount of lead was taken from St. Patrick’s Church, Ballymullock Road, Larne, on Thursday, October 10. at approximately 11.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We ask that members of the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on 101.

“If anyone has any information regarding this theft or if any members of the public in the area has CCTV footage of vehicles at that time please contact us on 101 quoting no. 261 of 11/10/19.”

This latest incident comes just over a fortnight after the theft of lead from the roof of a church in Bay Road Carnlough.

In May, police also appealed for information after the attempted theft of lead from St John the Evangelist Church in Carnlough and a similar incident at St Patrick’s Church in Cairncastle.