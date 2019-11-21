Appeal for witnesses to city stabbing after man hospitalised

Police are appealing for witnesses to an early morning stabbing.

Detectives from PSNI Public Protection Branch are appealing to the public for information about a serious assault in North Belfast.

Ambulance

The man was stabbed around 7.30pm on November 20 in the Oldpark Road area of Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said the victims injuries are not life threatening - and at present two males are in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Keith Mills said: "Were you on the Oldpark Road, Belfast in and around the time of this report. Did you see two males fighting?

"Do you have any dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries?

"If you have any information please contact detectives at Antrim Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1637 20/11/2019.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."